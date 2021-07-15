Say Hello To The Always Pan In Its Zestiest Colorway Yet

In April, Our Place paid tribute to luscious spring harvests with an Always Pan coated in rustic ginger terracotta hues. Now, in homage to scenic summer golden hours and fresh-picked juicy citrus, the sustainable cookware brand introduced a new refreshing pop of color to its inventory: Zest. Unlike the Always Pan's eight other calm earthy hues that naturally complement a nice home-cooked meal, this adventurous yellow bolt is the centerpiece of the table — not a side dish. Such a vibrant color flows in tandem with the end of quarantine as we make our optimistic return to summery social gatherings. "Zest is a celebration of life out of quarantine and the best season of the year, " says Our Place representatives. "[It's] perfect for a schedule packed with picnics in the park, last-minute potlucks, late-night barbecues, and chosen family brunches."
ICYMI: this eco-chic cookware made its first appearance in 2019 after co-founder Shiza Shahid realized the average modern kitchen can't accommodate ten-piece cookware sets. Instead, one Always Pan replaces a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula (made of beechwood), and spoon rest all on its own. To top it off, Our Place prioritizes sustainability — the pan itself is comprised of partially recyclable materials and comes packaged in 100% biodegradable cardboard when it arrives at your doorstep. Two of us on the shopping team put the pan to the test with various meals and it received two big stamps of approval. Trust our experiences or believe the thousands of five-star reviews currently living on Our Place's site.
Whether you're frying eggs for one or whipping up a full-course feast for a long-overdue crew reunion, the Always Pan's new look is bound to add some sunshine into the mix. Zest made its debut just this morning, so you should have plenty of time to savor the effervescent fruity tint — but, with that being said, we can't promise such a stand-out color will stay in stock for long. Head on over to Our Place and cart one for yourself or anyone else whose zest for life is now the perfect match for this pan.
