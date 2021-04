The Always Pan Just Dropped In Spring’s Hottest Color Trend

This eco-chic pan continues to woo shoppers because of its aesthetically pleasing tints, 8-in-1 cookware functionality, and non-stick sorcery. According to Our Place , this kitchen staple replaces a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula (made of beechwood), and spoon rest all on its own. It is also comprised of partially recyclable materials and comes packaged in 100% biodegradable cardboard. Two of us on the R29 Shopping team already dished out stamps of approval — R29's Shopping editor, Elizabeth Buxton, whipped up a one-pan chicken dinner in the lavender Always Pan, and I put together three tasty meals with help of the handwoven Spruce Steamer . Whether you choose to believe us or trust the over 13,000 reviews (and 4.5-star rating) on-site, we think buying this pan is always a worthy investment. "In my childhood, I visited the archeological digs of the Indus Valley Civilization in Pakistan, one of the earliest civilizations. I was in awe of their terracotta cooking vessels — thousands of years old and in a striking palette of burnt orange hues," Shahid shared. "When I see this Terracotta Always Pan, I am reminded of all the ways in which home-cooking connects us across traditions and through time."