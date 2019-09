From nighties to two-piece sets , the plus-size pajama market has really stepped up its game. They're not all plaid or decorated with cheesy illustrations (but we kind of love those too!). Instead, the selection ahead is one part chic, one part cozy. And with winter weather now in full effect, we're not opposed to donning them straight from bed to the outside world . So before another night goes by wearing the same boxers and hoodie duo you've had since your dorm room days, give the 16 plus-size pajama options ahead a try.