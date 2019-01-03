10 Salad Containers That Will Make You Cry (With Joy!)

A wise salad sage once said, "a salad is only as sad as its container." Although we'd argue that toppings and dressing play a major role, we can't entirely disagree with the above container sentiment. Because this lunch staple can easily fall into the territory of meal monotony, any little extra oomph of inspiration helps. And just as chic makeup cases go a long way in maintaining our preferred beauty goods, sleek salad containers make us actually want to prep, pack, and eat those leafy greens.
So in order to keep our salad game strong, we rounded up the 10 most essential containers for layering, stacking, and toting. The lineup of stainless steel tins, compartmentalized bento boxes, and two-in-one jar options ahead will have you presenting your desk lunches proudly — and, more importantly, will keep your sad salad scaries at bay.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.