From New Parents To Your In-Laws, A Gift Guide For Every Parent In Your Life

Some names on our holiday shopping list are tougher to tackle than others but few trump the parents category. Beyond our own flesh and blood, the parents category spans across almost everyone in our lives. There's our actual parents, our significant other's parents (new or permanent), grandparents, even pet moms and dads (yes, we're counting that as a parent). And then there's the fact that, come a certain age, the word "parent" starts to encompass our friends who are now creating their own spawn.
When gifting a parent, there's a careful balance of finding an appropriate present that also says, "Hey, I know you still have an identity outside of being a procreator." With soon-to-be and relatively new parents, it's best to help them out with presents that are practical and useful. With your own family, key in on their personalities as you would your friends. As for your in-laws, we've offered some helpful tips for navigating those choppy waters. But most importantly, remember that unless they're truly clueless, parents of all walks of life are seasoned veterans at politely loving anything you decide to gift them.
