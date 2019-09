From New Parents To Your In-Laws, A Gift Guide For Every Parent In Your Life

Some names on our holiday shopping list are tougher to tackle than others but few trump the parents category. Beyond our own flesh and blood, the parents category spans across almost everyone in our lives. There's our actual parents, our significant other's parents (new or permanent), grandparents, even pet moms and dads (yes, we're counting that as a parent). And then there's the fact that, come a certain age, the word "parent" starts to encompass our friends who are now creating their own spawn.