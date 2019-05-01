If you're stuck in a situation that requires you to get a present for your partner's mom for Mother's Day, well, good luck. Unlike Christmas or Valentine's Day, you can't just grab a seasonal thing, wrap it, and call it a gift. Mother's Day gifts are supposed to be all about the recipient, so you have to find some sort of object that shows that you really understand their aesthetic and interests, but like, no pressure! That said, you don't want to give them anything too extra, especially if you just started dating your partner, but you do want to find a Mother's Day gift that shows you care.
The truth is, you probably can't lose. They're not going to hate you if you get them something that's not exactly their style, but they might just appreciate you more if you get something really good. Even if your partner isn't part of the gift selection process, you don't have to go in blind, because we found all the best stuff that says, "I love you like a mother-sort-of-but-not-really." Any of these items would work as a solo gift or something you and your partner pitch in to buy together, but you should by all means take credit for finding it.
Whether you and your partner have been married for a while or just defined your relationship, here are a few smart gifts you can bring to whatever Mother's Day outing you're required to attend this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.