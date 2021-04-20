19 Mother’s Day Gifts Made To Please Your Difficult Mom

Every year, we run through a frustratingly familiar line of questioning with our moms: “What do you want for [insert holiday/birthday/gift-giving occasion] this year?” And, every 365 days, the answer is the same: "Oh, I don’t really need anything.” Mom! Why are you so difficult to shop for? As a person who’s spent her life doing things for other people, she may not have her personal wish list at the ready. Plus, her taste is so specific — you’ve discovered many a previous year’s present collecting dust in a basement cabinet or stashed, still shrink-wrapped, in a dresser drawer. When it comes to the hard-to-crack giftees in your life, we will happily rise to the challenge — and Mother’s Day is one of our qualifying Olympian events.
Using our vast knowledge of the present-scape, we put on our “ungiftable” hats and combed the internet for inventive and useful Mother’s Day tokens that have your impossible-to-shop-for mom’s name written all over them. Whether it’s an organic cotton summer-weight coatigan, a fancy face covering from a heritage knitwear brand, or a bestselling rose-scented body butter, there’s a crowd-pleasing present ahead that will pass muster with your tough mother.
