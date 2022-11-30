30 Unique Gifts That Your Hard-To-Please Mum Didn’t Know She Needed

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Every year, we run through a frustratingly familiar line of questioning with our mums: “What do you want for [insert holiday/birthday/gift-giving occasion] this year?” And, every 365 days, the answer is the same: "Oh, I don’t really need anything.” Mu-um! Why are you so difficult to shop for? As a person who’s spent her life doing things for other people, she may not have her personal wishlist at the ready. Plus, her taste is so specific — you’ve discovered many a previous year’s present collecting dust in a basement cabinet or stashed, still shrink-wrapped, in a dresser drawer. When it comes to the hard-to-crack giftees in your life, the R29 team will happily rise to the challenge — and Christmas are one of our qualifying Olympian events.
Using our vast knowledge of the present-scape, we put on our “ungiftable” hats and combed the internet for unique, inventive and useful Christmas-ready tokens that have your impossible-to-shop-for mum’s name written all over them. Whether it’s an ultra-soft set of silk pyjama, a top-rated reading pillow or a mighty comfy clog, there’s a crowd-pleasing present ahead that will pass muster with your tough mother.