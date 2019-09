24 Luxury Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Make You Her Favorite Child

If there's anyone that deserves to be celebrated come May 12th, it's your mom. After all, she did give you life... and someone to vent to during your angsty teenage years (and beyond). While moms are notorious for saying things like, "don't spend your money on me," "make something homemade," and "being with you is more than enough," we know better than to show up to brunch this Mother's Day empty-handed. And we’re going a step further with a splurge-worthy gift that will cement our status as her favorite.