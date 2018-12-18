21 Gifts Your Mother-In-Law Might Actually Like

No matter how many times you tell yourself that buying gifts for your in-laws is not a test, it still feels like, ya know, a massive test that will determine the future of your relationship forever.
The goal is obviously to impress your partner's parents with a gift that is so quintessentially them, but not weirdly over-the-top, and pull it off without any help whatsoever from your partner. But sometimes you do need some help, especially if you're shopping for the matriarch of their family, your mother-in-law.
Without knowing a single thing about your partner's parents, we've compiled a collection of gifts that would stand out no matter what type of mother-in-law you have. So, whether she's into tailgating or flower-arranging, barre class or bird-watching, you really, truly can't screw it up with these picks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.