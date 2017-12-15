Finding the right present for the person you’re dating is hard. Figuring out what to give his or her parents is next–level.
For one thing, your partner’s parents are likely not in your demographic, so you can’t just buy them the crystal kit you’ve been eyeing. And if you go with something grand, it can be misconstrued as desperate. Give something small, and it can seem stingy, like you don’t care enough to make a good impression.
Lucky for you, we scoured the web for the gifts that will show just how much you care without going overboard. From cashmere gloves to portable chargers, these will send the right signals to your partner’s parents — you know, that you’re an awesome human being with a keen eye for tasteful gifts. Oh, and you’re also a wonderful, loving partner to their child.
Strike a balance between “trying” and “too hard” with any one of the gifts on this list.