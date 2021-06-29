Spark Stylish Savings With These July 4th Clothing Sales

The momentum for the current crop of July 4th clothing sales has been building for weeks, with stellar savings piling up like the ignitable material inside a firework. The arrival of the holiday functions like a match; lighting up the deals and sending them flying into the shop-o-sphere for our enjoyment. And, unlike a fleeting firecracker, these markdowns will have a lasting effect on our closets — especially when team Most Wanted is on the case.
Before we busted out our s'more-grilling cages and King’s Hawaiian hot dog buns, we went on the hunt for the best 4th of July clothing and fashion sales that the internet has to offer. And, what we found was a host of stylish goods on offer — from slashed-price swimwear to delectable deals on dresses and fuss-free footwear. We suggest perusing these wearable markdowns ASAP before their sparkle sputters out for good.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.