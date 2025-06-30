Lululemon’s New Arrivals Are Summer-Ready: 20 Styles To Shop
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While it may be too late to cart up the sold-out, TikTok-viral 2-in-1 Maxi Dress, Lululemon’s new arrivals are here to refresh your summer wardrobe. The reader-favorite athleisure brand recently debuted new linen styles, expanded the colorways for the no-line Align leggings, and released updated iterations of its popular bags. Plus, from Wundermost camis and running shorts to Nulu mini skirts and button-down tops, Lululemon will have you dressed from barre class to brunch, and everywhere in between.
Read on to shop Lululemon’s summer arrivals, which are bound to become the next internet-obsessed styles — so act fast!
Read on to shop Lululemon’s summer arrivals, which are bound to become the next internet-obsessed styles — so act fast!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Lululemon Bags & Shoes
Whether you’re looking for a canvas tote bag and cushioned flip flops to pack for summer vacation, or the iconic belt bag (in a trending leopard print) and workout sneakers for hot girl walks, Lululemon has bags, shoes, and accessories in chic neutrals and versatile patterns to take you from season to season.
Lululemon Shorts & Skirts
Jumping on the Bermuda short trend, Lululemon is offering several six-inch and eight-inch styles in breathable and stretchy fabrics for everyday wear. But if you’re looking for more leg-baring styles, check out the Shake It Off running shorts in new colorways and the ballet-inspired Nulu mini skirts.
Lululemon Leggings & Pants
Famously beloved for its leggings, Lululemon is always elevating this category. Right now, you can find several new colorways in the seamless Align leggings, plus trendy capri lengths that are warm-weather-friendly. And don’t sleep on the joggers and wide-leg pants when putting together your casual summer outfits.
Lululemon Tops & Bodysuits
Of course, there are plenty of new activewear tops to shop, but we’re also gravitating toward more elevated styles like bow-tied tanks, square-neck camis, and three-quarter-sleeve linen tops. Style them as matching sets or with your favorite denim shorts. Also consider the Wundermost bodysuit for pilates classes and picnics alike.
Lululemon Dresses & One-Pieces
If you’re playing tennis, practicing yoga, or attending music festivals, Lululemon has a range of dresses, onesies, and jumpsuits appropriate for all kinds of summer activities. So whether you slip into a breathable Align dress with hidden shorts for low-impact workouts or a sporty lightweight jumpsuit from the brand’s Saul Nash collaboration, you’ll feel comfortable and cool while looking chic.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT