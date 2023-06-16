The Perfect Festival Outfit For Every Summer Concert Vibe

Festival season is in full swing, with Governors Ball weekend just ending and Bonnaroo Festival being halfway through. Each festival has its own flare when it comes to the musical acts, the venues, the food, and, of course, the fashion. And if you want to dress on theme for this summer's hottest music marathons, we have you covered with mini style guides for each festival. Whether you're looking to wear comfortable cowboy boots to Summerfest in Milwaukee, a colorful crochet set to Lollapalooza in Chicago, or a holographic halter top to Electric Zoo in New York, we've got you covered with summer festival outfits.
And just as music has no boundaries, neither should your fashion sense. So mix and match from different festival style guides below to concoct your perfect festival outfit. And if you happen not to have any festivals lined up this summer, don't sweat it. Because if you're lucky enough to be going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour or Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, there are plenty of crop tops and denim shorts along with comfortable sneakers and trendy accessories to pluck from this roundup too.
Scroll on to learn more about the vibes and genes — from hip-hop to country to EDM — of each major US Summer 2023 concert. Now go on and build your next summer festival outfit. And don't forget to also pack some sunscreen essentials in your handy clear concert bag.
Bonnaroo Outfits
When: June 14-18
Where: Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee
What to Wear: If you're currently jamming out at Bonnarroo while coming across this article and in need some extra style inspo for the rest of the weekend — hi, welcome. As you celebrate rock, hip-hop, and electronic musicians and artists during this camping festival located on a 700-acre farm, don't forget about the other attractions, like yoga and waterslides. So if you're looking to keep cool, wear a one-piece swimsuit, and make it double as a bodysuit paired with shorts. If denim shorts aren't your vibe, opt for sweat-resistant biker shorts in a festival-approved print for yoga (and for mosh pits, of course). And let's not forget the importance of a good sneaker, especially on the camping grounds.
Summerfest Outfits
When: June 22-July 8
Where: Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
What to Wear: "The world's largest music festival" is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. Jam out to classic rock, country, and blues music in country-esque attire (we're thinking a bandana top). Wear a packable straw hat that you can roll up into your concert bag when the sun goes down and slip into a pair of cowboy boots with cushioned soles to trek between the 12 stages.
Rolling Loud Outfits
When: July 21-23
Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
What to Wear: If you're not attending the previous large-scale festival, maybe you'll be going to "the biggest hip-hop festival in the world" — Rolling Loud. While it happens several times a year in different locations, summer 2023 is reserved for Miami. Shield your eyes from the sun with a holographic visor that's just as stylish as it is protective. Keep the rest of your festival outfit cool and casual, pairing a crop top with breathable parachute pants, dad sneakers, and a belt bag.
Lollapalooza Outfits
When: August 3-6
Where: Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois
What to Wear: Lollapalooza festival outfits are comparable to Coachella style. Think boho and peace and love and color and — yes — lots of tassels and fringe. As you dance alongside Chicago's skyline to alternative rock, hip-hop, and techno anthems, do so in a funky crocheted top or shorts. Accessorize with a fun pair of sunnies that you can also hang around your neck and a pair of platform sneakers to peek over the bustling crowds.
Outside Lands Outfits
When: August 11-13
Where: Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California
What to Wear: At this all-ages festival, there's a broad range of genres, from rock and pop to dance and funk, and more, so the summer festival outfit options are endless. Consider going for denim pieces with a twist or combat boots with a twist (i.e., metallic platform ones). And if you plan on dancing all night long inside SOMA Tent where the DJs never stop playing, go for a pair of neon glow-in-the-dark glasses to stand out.
Electric Zoo Outfits
When: September 1-3
Where: Randall's Island in New York, New York
What to Wear: Ravers unite and, well, rave, during this Labor Day Weekend EDM festival. Take over Randall’s Island in style with a tiny chain mail top and metallic biker shorts. When it gets too hot and steamy to bear, pull out your fan to cool down yourself and your festival mates. And as any raver knows, Kandi bracelets (aka friendship bracelets) are meant to be swapped with others, so grab some pre-made ones from Amazon to help spread the love.
