The Perfect Festival Outfit For Every Summer Concert Vibe

June 14-18Great Stage Park in Manchester, TennesseeIf you're currently jamming out at Bonnarroo while coming across this article and in need some extra style inspo for the rest of the weekend — hi, welcome. As you celebrate rock, hip-hop, and electronic musicians and artists during this camping festival located on a 700-acre farm, don't forget about the other attractions, like yoga and waterslides. So if you're looking to keep cool, wear a one-piece swimsuit , and make it double as a bodysuit paired with shorts. If denim shorts aren't your vibe, opt for sweat-resistant biker shorts in a festival-approved print for yoga (and for mosh pits, of course). And let's not forget the importance of a good sneaker, especially on the camping grounds.