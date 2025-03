Calling all Western fashion lovers: Zara’s latest Studio collection drop for spring/summer 2025 is full of boho-inspired styles that’ll have you dreaming of a trip to the desert.Photographed by Steven Meisel, the "On The Road" campaign captures the “spirit of joyful adventure,” according to a press release, meant to mirror the inspiration for the collection: “rugged beauty and the American Southwest landscape.”The assortment immediately transports us to a carefree Colorado state of mind — or to a desert festival like Coachella with its studded shorts, fluttery-sleeve dresses, and tie-front vests , adorned with patchwork lace, paisley prints, and snakeskin. But the accessories are the real star of the show: gladiator sandals, layered necklaces, and fringe belts with a vintage flair are the perfect finishing touch to your outdoor concert look. (It’s never too early to start planning for the Cowboy Carter tour .)Below, shop the sought-after Zara Studio collection , which ranges between a $30 pair of panties and a $500 suede dress coat, now.