Story from Fashion
Zara Just Dropped A New Studio Collection — & It’s Big On Western Vibes

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 20, 2025, 11:01 AM
Photo: Steven Meisel.
Calling all Western fashion lovers: Zara’s latest Studio collection drop for spring/summer 2025 is full of boho-inspired styles that’ll have you dreaming of a trip to the desert. 

Photographed by Steven Meisel, the "On The Road" campaign captures the “spirit of joyful adventure,” according to a press release, meant to mirror the inspiration for the collection: “rugged beauty and the American Southwest landscape.” 

The assortment immediately transports us to a carefree Colorado state of mind — or to a desert festival like Coachella with its studded shorts, fluttery-sleeve dresses, and tie-front vests, adorned with patchwork lace, paisley prints, and snakeskin. But the accessories are the real star of the show: gladiator sandals, layered necklaces, and fringe belts with a vintage flair are the perfect finishing touch to your outdoor concert look. (It’s never too early to start planning for the Cowboy Carter tour.)

Below, shop the sought-after Zara Studio collection, which ranges between a $30 pair of panties and a $500 suede dress coat, now. 
Zara SS25 Studio Collection Dresses

The boho-inspired dresses predominantly come in maxi silhouettes — think flowy button-down frocks and spring-ready slips that are appropriate for al fresco dinners and casual weddings alike. There are also some fluttery minis in the mix that would complement any vacation wardrobe
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Print Halter Dress
$259.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Contrasting Dress
$159.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Printed Short Dress
$169.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Printed Dress Limited Edition
$229.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Embroidered Dress Limited Edition
$169.00
Zara
Zara SS25 Studio Collection Matching Sets

Whether you’re looking for a modest matching blouse and maxi skirt, a skin-baring criss-crossed bralette and mini short set, or an elevated duster coat and trouser duo, this collection has effortlessly chic separates for everywhere from the office to the festival.
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Studded Top
$69.90
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Textured Frock Coat
$229.00
Zara
Zara
Limited Edition Studded Shorts
$209.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Textured Pants Limited Edition
$139.00
Zara
Zara
Limited Edition Suede Fringe Cape
$259.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Tie-front Top
$69.90
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition 100% Suede Fringe Pants
$299.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Combination Skirt Limited Edition
$169.00
Zara
 Zara SS25 Studio Collection Shoes & Bags

Style your look from head to toe with Zara Studio’s lineup of handbags, shoes, and accessories. Look out for spacious work-appropriate totes and on-trend fringe styles. To really lean into the laidback look, try a lace-up sandal or a studded slingback.
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Suede Studded Sandals
$169.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Suede Fringe Mini City Bag
$239.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Suede Strappy Sandals
$139.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Suede Studded City Bag
$419.00
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Studded Split Leather Mules
$159.00
Zara
Zara SS25 Studio Collection Jewelry & Accessories

Top off your outfit with chunky mixed-metal pieces that’ll jingle and jangle with every move. (Think door-knocker earrings, layered chain necklaces, and charm rings.) There are even body-chains that you can style under bralettes and vests for a sparkly surprise or over dresses and blouses for a statement. 
Zara Studio
Body Chain Limited Edition
$45.90
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Long Earrings
$35.90
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Cravat Necklace
$89.90
Zara
Zara Studio
Pack Of Rings Limited Edition
$39.90
Zara
Zara Studio
Limited Edition Chain Necklace
$45.90
Zara
Shop full Zara Studio collection
