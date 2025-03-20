All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Calling all Western fashion lovers: Zara’s latest Studio collection drop for spring/summer 2025 is full of boho-inspired styles that’ll have you dreaming of a trip to the desert.
Photographed by Steven Meisel, the "On The Road" campaign captures the “spirit of joyful adventure,” according to a press release, meant to mirror the inspiration for the collection: “rugged beauty and the American Southwest landscape.”
The assortment immediately transports us to a carefree Colorado state of mind — or to a desert festival like Coachella with its studded shorts, fluttery-sleeve dresses, and tie-front vests, adorned with patchwork lace, paisley prints, and snakeskin. But the accessories are the real star of the show: gladiator sandals, layered necklaces, and fringe belts with a vintage flair are the perfect finishing touch to your outdoor concert look. (It’s never too early to start planning for the Cowboy Carter tour.)
Below, shop the sought-after Zara Studio collection, which ranges between a $30 pair of panties and a $500 suede dress coat, now.
Photographed by Steven Meisel, the "On The Road" campaign captures the “spirit of joyful adventure,” according to a press release, meant to mirror the inspiration for the collection: “rugged beauty and the American Southwest landscape.”
The assortment immediately transports us to a carefree Colorado state of mind — or to a desert festival like Coachella with its studded shorts, fluttery-sleeve dresses, and tie-front vests, adorned with patchwork lace, paisley prints, and snakeskin. But the accessories are the real star of the show: gladiator sandals, layered necklaces, and fringe belts with a vintage flair are the perfect finishing touch to your outdoor concert look. (It’s never too early to start planning for the Cowboy Carter tour.)
Below, shop the sought-after Zara Studio collection, which ranges between a $30 pair of panties and a $500 suede dress coat, now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Zara SS25 Studio Collection Dresses
The boho-inspired dresses predominantly come in maxi silhouettes — think flowy button-down frocks and spring-ready slips that are appropriate for al fresco dinners and casual weddings alike. There are also some fluttery minis in the mix that would complement any vacation wardrobe.
Zara SS25 Studio Collection Matching Sets
Whether you’re looking for a modest matching blouse and maxi skirt, a skin-baring criss-crossed bralette and mini short set, or an elevated duster coat and trouser duo, this collection has effortlessly chic separates for everywhere from the office to the festival.
Zara SS25 Studio Collection Shoes & Bags
Style your look from head to toe with Zara Studio’s lineup of handbags, shoes, and accessories. Look out for spacious work-appropriate totes and on-trend fringe styles. To really lean into the laidback look, try a lace-up sandal or a studded slingback.
shop 5 products
Zara SS25 Studio Collection Jewelry & Accessories
Top off your outfit with chunky mixed-metal pieces that’ll jingle and jangle with every move. (Think door-knocker earrings, layered chain necklaces, and charm rings.) There are even body-chains that you can style under bralettes and vests for a sparkly surprise or over dresses and blouses for a statement.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT