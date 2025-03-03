Get Vacation-Ready With Banana Republic’s White Lotus Capsule Collection

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Get excited, because there’s yet another White Lotus collaboration on the horizon that’ll have you planning your next vacation. Banana Republic, has just announced a new capsule collection, and have given us a sneak peek behind resort doors with mystical campaign images and videos.
And the biggest surprise is that Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Season 3 character Saxon Ratliff — the snooty, sex-crazed sibling that we love to hate — stars in the campaign. He wears many patterned short-sleeve tops and relaxed linen pants that are ready for any adventure (or poolside drinks). This comes just after fellow cast member Parker Posey modeled for the sister brand's Gap spring campaign.
“The Banana Republic White Lotus collaboration brings the show to life with the perfect mix of effortless and vacation style," said Schwarzenegger in a press release. “Banana Republic’s attention to quality and craftsmanship with this collection is impressive.”
The limited-edition collection combines the brand’s signature aspirational-yet-achievable style with the series’ easy-yet-elevated costumes plus themes of travel and escapism into 24 vacation staples. And when we think of it, we’re sure many White Lotus guests, like the Ratliff family, would easily wear Banana Republic, which makes this partnership so spot on… and so perfect if you want to dress like your favorite characters.
The resortwear includes colorful and patterned dresses, jumpsuits, button-downs, shorts, bucket hats, summer scarves, and more across womenswear and menswear. Many styles come in several cheerful prints and vibrant hues, like turquoise and yellow, to best complement your personal vacation style. The lightweight knits, linen, cotton poplin, and silk are also suitcase-approved, and ready to be packed for your next getaway.
“This collection celebrates a sense of discovery and wit through a premium lens,” said Banana Republic’s head of marketing, Meena Anvary. “Featuring tropical and vintage-inspired prints from our archives and landscapes of Thailand, it embodies the spirit of adventure.”
Banana Republic credit card members will be able to shop the collection through the app on March 5. Then, everyone will be able to shop the pieces online and in select stores on March 6. Styles will range between $40 and $300.
