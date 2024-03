If Mad Men was being filmed today, its costume designer could have easily pulled from Zara’s newest Studio Collection , the Spanish retailer’s premium line that drops twice a year. Full of classic silhouettes and cinematic fabrics, the collection, entitled Rêverieswhich translates to being lost in a daydreamfeatures sheer cardigans, sequined pencil skirts, and vibrant kitten heels, which also happen to be on-trend for Spring 2024 To go along with the drop, the campaign , photographed by Steven Meisel , shows models dressed to the nines while splayed across mid-century living rooms and bedrooms, seemingly lost in thought. Sensual and put-together, the collection’s separates combine to form elevated everyday looks Scroll on to see (and shop) Zara’s newest dresses, separates, intimates, and accessories to wear throughout the spring. And note that while many styles have already sold out, they'll be restocking soon, so keep your eyes open.