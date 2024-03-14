All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If Mad Men was being filmed today, its costume designer could have easily pulled from Zara’s newest Studio Collection, the Spanish retailer’s premium line that drops twice a year. Full of classic silhouettes and cinematic fabrics, the collection, entitled Rêveries — which translates to being lost in a daydream — features sheer cardigans, sequined pencil skirts, and vibrant kitten heels, which also happen to be on-trend for Spring 2024.
To go along with the drop, the campaign, photographed by Steven Meisel, shows models dressed to the nines while splayed across mid-century living rooms and bedrooms, seemingly lost in thought. Sensual and put-together, the collection’s separates combine to form elevated everyday looks.
Scroll on to see (and shop) Zara’s newest dresses, separates, intimates, and accessories to wear throughout the spring. And note that while many styles have already sold out, they'll be restocking soon, so keep your eyes open.
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Dresses
Zara’s SS24 Studio Collection has a good selection of midi dresses, and they all pack a punch. Pick between modern floral flocks, sequined camis, and organza cocktail dresses that look like you just rolled out of bed after a fabulous night out. From muted pastels to vibrant jewel tones, the rich palette is refreshing and perfect for the warm-weather season.
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Separates
The bulk of this collection consists of spring-appropriate sweaters, pencil skirts, and outerwear. The bold sheer sweaters and cardigans, as well as the chic sleeveless tops, can easily transition from day-to-night looks. Likewise, the midi skirts (many of which are currently out of stock) can be worn to brunch, the office, or cocktail parties. Then pull everything together with one of the outerwear options, from an elevated bomber jacket to a satin trench coat.
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Intimates
The surprising (but much-appreciated) addition to the Studio Collection is the satin and mesh intimates. Pair the bralettes with matching underwear or mix and match colorways with the fluttery shorts for a stay-at-home look. Or take the Zara models’ leads and wear the colorful bralettes under the collection’s sheer apparel for skin-baring night-out looks.
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Accessories
When it comes to accessories, the ultra-pointed and architectural kitten heels are the real stars of the show. From the lapel-like flaps to the sculptural heels and candy-colored options, they’ll bring a surprising pop to any outfit. Meanwhile, the sleek leather top-handle bags and elevated floral jewelry will tie your whole look together.