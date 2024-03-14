ADVERTISEMENT
Zara’s New Spring Studio Collection Features This Season’s Biggest Trends

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 16:45
Photo: Courtesy of Zara.
If Mad Men was being filmed today, its costume designer could have easily pulled from Zara’s newest Studio Collection, the Spanish retailer’s premium line that drops twice a year. Full of classic silhouettes and cinematic fabrics, the collection, entitled Rêveries which translates to being lost in a daydream features sheer cardigans, sequinned pencil skirts, and vibrant kitten heels, which also happen to be on-trend for Spring 2024

To go along with the drop, the campaign, photographed by Steven Meisel, shows models dressed to the nines while splayed across mid-century living rooms and bedrooms, seemingly lost in thought. Sensual and put-together, the collection’s separates combine to form elevated everyday looks

Scroll on to see (and shop) Zara’s newest dresses, separates, intimates, and accessories to wear throughout the spring. And note that while many styles have already sold out, they'll be restocking soon, so keep your eyes open.
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Dresses

Shop This
Zara
Dress
£139.00
Zara
Zara
Metallic Heel Mules
£89.99
Zara
Zara’s SS24 Studio Collection has a good selection of midi dresses, and they all pack a punch. Pick between modern floral flocks, sequinned camis, and organza cocktail dresses that look like you just rolled out of bed after a fabulous night out. From muted pastels to vibrant jewel tones, the rich palette is refreshing and perfect for the warm-weather season.
Zara
Matching Organza Dress
£119.00
Zara
Zara
Printed Draped Dress
£149.00
Zara
Zara
Matching Organza Dress
£119.00
Zara
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Separates

Shop This
Zara
Knit Top
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Knit Midi Skirt
£49.99
Zara
The bulk of this collection consists of spring-appropriate sweaters, pencil skirts, and outerwear. The bold sheer sweaters and cardigans, as well as the chic sleeveless tops, can easily transition from day-to-night looks. Likewise, the midi skirts (many of which are currently out of stock) can be worn to brunch, the office, or cocktail parties. Then pull everything together with one of the outerwear options, from an elevated bomber jacket to a satin trench coat.
Zara
Box Pleat Jacquard Skirt
£79.99
Zara
Zara
Open Knit Wool Blend Cardigan
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Oversize Linen Blend Waistcoat
£109.00
Zara
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Intimates

Shop This
Zara
Satin Briefs
£15.99
Zara
Zara
Satin Triangle Bralette
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Floral Print Dress
£119.00
Zara
The surprising (but much-appreciated) addition to the Studio Collection is the satin and mesh intimates. Pair the bralettes with matching underwear or mix and match colourways with the fluttery shorts for a stay-at-home look. Or take the Zara models’ leads and wear the colourful bralettes under the collection’s sheer apparel for skin-baring night-out looks.
Zara
Silk Blend Bra With Underwire
£35.99
Zara
Zara
Satin Shorts
£17.99
Zara
Zara
Satin Triangle Bralette
£19.99
Zara
Zara SS24 Studio Collection Accessories

When it comes to accessories, the ultra-pointed and architectural kitten heels are the real stars of the show. From the lapel-like flaps to the sculptural heels and candy-coloured options, they’ll bring a surprising pop to any outfit. Meanwhile, the sleek leather top-handle bags and elevated floral jewellery will tie your whole look together.
Zara
Metallic Leather Ballet Flats
£79.99
Zara
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
£89.99
Zara
Zara
Floral Earrings
£19.99
Zara
Shop full Zara SS24 Studio Collection

