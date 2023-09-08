ADVERTISEMENT
Spruce up your fall wardrobe courtesy of Zara’s new collaboration with legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel. Launching online on September 18, the collection is called “Steven Meisel New York” and includes womenswear, menswear, and accessories.
For the partnership, the Spanish brand and Meisel co-created a line of 50-plus pieces inspired by the creative's love of fashion, music, and, yes, New York. Meisel’s everyday closet served as a starting point for the collection that includes items like jeans, hoodies, trapper hats, and boots — much of them in shades of black. Other pieces — a ’60s-esque croc-printed coat, a pair of punk-rock laced-crotch trousers, and more — are inspired by Meisel’s long-time influences and past work.
To front the line, Meisel called upon many of his most notable collaborators. A-list models like Linda Evangelista, Gigi Hadid, Amber Valetta, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk, and Kaia Gerber appeared in the campaign, while stylist Karl Templer, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and hairstylist Guido Palau worked behind the scenes.
Meisel has worked with Zara for years, photographing several of the brand’s campaigns, but this is the first time he’s brought his personal style to a collection. This also isn’t the first time Zara has worked with high-profile talent on a collab; last year, it debuted collections with Kaia Gerber and Narciso Rodriguez. And earlier this summer, Zara unveiled a very pink range of pieces inspired by the Barbie movie.
Zara’s Steven Meisel New York collection launches with a New York City pop-up store running from September 9 to 13, which will be followed by another pop-up in London’s Dover Street Market from September 15 to 17. It will be available to shop globally online and in select stores from September 18.
