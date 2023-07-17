ADVERTISEMENT
Have your tickets to see Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie this weekend but don't have your outfit planned? Problem solved thanks to the just-released Zara x Barbie collection. Available to shop today, the capsule line includes pieces and full looks directly inspired by the movie — think: the pink gingham dress and black-and-white striped one-piece Margot Robbie’s Barbie is seen wearing in the trailer, as well as the Western outfits worn by both Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken.
The collection also leans into nostalgia and the Barbiecore trend with pieces like a cropped tee embellished with a glittery Barbie logo and a white T-shirt depicting one of the earliest dolls, while also evoking the playful dress-up moments we had with our own dolls with items like silky pajamas. Of course, different shades of pink can be seen throughout, as well as shimmering metallics.
The collaboration also features menswear items, accessories, beauty products, and homeware, such as roller skate candles and shell-shaped compacts. In honor of the launch, Zara will also be holding two Barbie Dreamhouse-themed pop-ups in Paris at the Champs-Elysees store and in NYC at the SoHo location between July 17 and July 30.
You can shop the Zara x Barbie collection in select stores and online now. Browse some of our favorite pieces ahead.
