The Zara x Barbie Collection Features The Pink Gingham Dress & Striped Swimsuit

Have your tickets to see Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie this weekend but don't have your outfit planned? Problem solved thanks to the just-released Zara x Barbie collection . Available to shop now, the capsule line includes pieces and full looks directly inspired by the movie — think: the pink gingham dress and black-and-white striped one-piece Margot Robbie’s Barbie is seen wearing in the trailer, as well as the Western outfits worn by both Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken.