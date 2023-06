5 Ways To Style Boxer Shorts, Summer’s Biggest (& Comfiest) Trend

If you’re thinking this is a fashion-forward fad, think again. Uniqlo’s Seersucker Striped Easy Shorts and Woven London Striped Boxer Shorts sold out in almost every size after going viral on TikTok. I’ve been told that they’re being regularly restocked but the best part of this trend is that the number of places to buy boxer shorts is almost limitless and many styles can be picked up within a tight budget. Keep scrolling to see how I styled these Marks & Spencer 3pk Striped Woven Boxers , in five different ways — work, coffee dates and festival looks included.