5 Ways To Style Boxer Shorts, Summer’s Biggest (& Comfiest) Trend

I’m always looking for summer style inspiration and TikTok is a go-to for all the good stuff. From how to wear cowboy boots to wedding guest looks for less, if you’re looking for something, chances are you’ll find it on the app. I have to admit though, the latest trend caught me off-guard.
I'm talking about boxer shorts. Yes, the underwear traditionally worn by men — in a pinstripe pattern specifically — is being dubbed this season’s must-have look. It isn’t solely TikTok making them a trend, however: luxury labels such as Prada and its sister brand MiuMiu also stock the style (and for over $500 a pop, no less).
If you’re thinking this is a fashion-forward fad, think again. Uniqlo’s Woven London Striped Trunks sold out in almost every size after going viral on TikTok. They've now been restocked but the best part of this trend is that the number of places to buy boxer shorts is almost limitless and many styles can be picked up within a tight budget. Keep scrolling to see how I styled these Marks & Spencer 3pk Striped Woven Boxers, in five different ways — work, coffee dates and festival looks included.
How to style boxer shorts for a coffee date
Boxer shorts slot neatly into the sportswear trend. Swap out your tight-fitting cycling shorts for these and I promise you the comfy cotton, combined with the air-flowing fit, will put an end to unwanted sweat (goodbye, bum acne). Add a pair of trainers, thick socks and a cap to accentuate the athleisure look.
How to style boxer shorts for work
Boxer shorts will probably be a no-go for a typical office job but if your workplace has a less strict dress code, this is how I’d style them. Pick up on the pinstripe by slipping on a structured shirt, then add a simple shoe.
How to style boxer shorts for a city break
Proving yet again that cowboy boots really can be worn with any outfit, this look is emphatically more city break than a beach day. For the darkest pair of boxers in the pack, I combined a grey T-shirt with a black blazer to create a chic, smart-casual look.
How to style boxer shorts for a bar
Swapping a simple tee for a waistcoat elevates your top half instantly and with hardly any effort involved. Here it brings a sophisticated touch to the boxer short trend, which I've leaned into with a pair of heeled boots and a structured bag for an extra pop of color.
How to style boxer shorts for a festival
Festival season is an opportunity to have fun with your clothes so bring some bright, bold colors into play and clash the blue of your boxers with green, pink or yellow. Boots or wellies will keep your feet clean and dry, while a graphic tee adds to the laid-back vibe.
