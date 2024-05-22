Mesh Ballet Flats Are The Shoe Trend Of The Summer

The newest iterations catapult the mesh ballet flat to its peak, with updates like chunky straps, ornate buckles, embroidered designs, and opaque cap-toes for those who don’t love the idea of a full-foot reveal. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most-searched-for variations — including solid-colored mesh flats, Mary Jane versions, and pairs with rhinestone embellishments — at a range of price points. This way, you can decide just how committed you are to see-through shoes and play by your own rules. Our suggestion? Style them this summer with a dress, or tailored slacks and a simple tank. Finally, consider a monochrome palette to keep your outfit elevated and chic.