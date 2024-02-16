The Editor-Approved Mesh Flats Our Team Can’t Stop Wearing

"I’m not much of a flats girlie, but if there was a brand that could ever convert me, it’s Dear Frances. I love a heel for the drama and elegance it lends to an outfit, but you can’t argue with the comfort and practicality of a flat. The brand’s bestselling Balla flat is a fashion editor favorite, and it epitomizes Dear Frances’ mastery of chic yet wearable, impeccably made accessories. It was love at first sight when I laid eyes upon the delicate, crystal-encrusted version, a modern-day Cinderella slipper incarnate. I loved how the sheer white mesh looks almost translucent from afar. They are quite a splurge, as designer shoes, tend to be, but the quality is truly impeccable: Photos truly don’t do justice to how delicate and special these feel — as if they were handmade by a fairy godmother who moonlights as a cobbler. (I have very small feet, and the size 35 fits like a glove.) They were surprisingly comfortable from the first wear, and the mesh upper has plenty of breathability. I plan on switching into these beauties for my wedding reception, so I can spend all night dancing and looking extremely cute doing so." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer