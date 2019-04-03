Skip navigation!
20 Lace Up Flats To Shop Right Now
by
Michelle Li
More from Flats
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore Ballet Flats So We Wore Ballet Flats — & 25,000+ Other People...
Eliza Huber
Apr 3, 2019
Fashion
Jetting Off For The Long Weekend? These Are The Shoes You Should ...
While we might still be caught up in ensuring that Valentine's Day goes off without a hitch, by the time your head hits the pillow tomorrow night, it'll
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
13 Shoe Brands You Should Be Slipping Your Feet Into
Looking down at my feet the other day I realized I've been wearing the same Nike Air Maxes for the past two weeks (summer of the sneaker!). As much as I
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
The Best Black Flats For EVERY Budget
Black flats are admittedly not the flashiest shoes out there. That's the whole point of them. There's no comparing their minimalist vibe to ultramodern,
by
Us
Shopping
These Everlane Shoes Have A
Crazy
Waitlist
Update: While all of Everlane's shoes have become cult favorites (for both their comfort and simplicity), one particular style from this collection is
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
J.Crew Is Calling This Its "Most Comfortable Ballet Flat Yet"
We’re often told we have to sacrifice comfort for style or vice versa when it comes to finding a pair of attractive yet comfortable flats. Well, J.Crew
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
17 Flats That Are As Comfortable As They Are Cute
We’ve all been programmed to believe that comfort and cuteness are inversely related: The more comfortable a shoe is, the less attractive it must be.
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
What You Need: A Pair Of Ribbon-Decorated Ballet Flats
We've always had an affinity for the lace-up shoe trend: The added method of support keeps our feet in place, especially when choosing a mule or heeled
by
Ray Lowe
Styling Tips
What Would We Do Without Fashionable Flats?
Once upon a time, street style was synonymous with sky-high heels. Today, there's always still a handful of passersby that choose height over comfort.
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Stores
We Want Everything From Topshop's New Spring Collection
Another day, another member of Generation Z taking center stage. This time, it's 17-year-old undiscovered model Lily Jean Harvey, who's been tapped by
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
20 Designer Shoes Under $250, Because We Deserve Nice Things
More often than not, we go for the steal and not the splurge. When it's the middle of the week and we feel like treating ourselves, it typically makes
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
17 Party Shoes To Help End Your Year With a Bang
Second only to the perfect dress, party shoes are the key component to a holiday look. The rest of the year can have your conservative pumps and versatile
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Why This $685 Flat Is Turning The Internet Into A Bunch Of Middle...
Another day, another pair of expensive shoes heterosexual men likely won't understand. Earlier today, iconic French brand Roger Vivier debuted the newest
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
So
This
Is Why You've Never Seen Chrissy Teigen In Flats
We’ve seen Chrissy Teigen do it all: modeling, breastfeeding, cooking, you name it. But one thing we’ve never seen her do? Wear flats, apparently.
by
Erica Witte
Celebrity Style
Ashley Olsen Is All Of Us, With This Practical Styling Trick
Whenever we put on a particularly excruciating pair of heels, our mind drifts off to the sensible flats we would rather be wearing. Of course, we know we
by
Ana Colon
Heels
Hands Down, THESE Are The Worst Shoes For Your Feet
Stilettos get a bad rap for throwing your body out of alignment, but don't think that just because your shoe is flat that it's better for you. One of the
by
Jessica Chou
Shopping
Now, You Can Wear Your Feelings On Your Toes
This story was originally published on September 27, 2016. Who needs words these days with so many emoji keyboards to choose from — and to do the
by
Erica Witte
Shopping
Ditch Your Heels For These Going-Out Flats
We'll be the first to admit: When prepping for a night on the town, we tend to reach for a pair of heels (whether we want to or not) like it's second
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
12 Ballet Flats You Can Wear All Day, Every Day
Achieving that seemingly effortless It-Girl style (think the Jeanne Damas, Alexa Chung, or Garance Doré look) relies on a few tried-and-true pieces: the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
YES — Louboutin Added Flats To Its Nudes Collection
Update: If you needed further proof that ballet flats are the shoe silhouette for this spring and summer, consider this it. Today, Christian Louboutin
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
All
The Flats You Need For Spring
The top of our to-do list now that spring is here? Refreshing our wardrobe for the season. Since sunny days call for outdoor adventures, and being outside
by
Juliana Salazar
Celebrity Style
Victoria Beckham Is
Completely
Over Heels These Days
Posh Spice might have a little more Sporty in her than we've thought all these years: In a recent interview, Victoria Beckham — who somehow achieves a
by
Ana Colon
San Francisco
31 Perfect Fall Flats To Slip Into Now
Anyone familiar with San Francisco’s notoriously foggy and chilly weather is sure to have a soft spot for this time of year in the city, as we soak up
by
Michele Bird
Shopping
30 Flats Under $50 (Your Feet Will Thank You)
We'll easily drool over a pair of beautifully crafted pumps, but flats don't tend to get the same giddy reaction. And it's time we asked: Why? When your
by
Ray Lowe
Trends
Ballet Flats Are Back, But They Look A Little Different This Time...
Ballet flats may have reigned supreme a decade ago, but they're a rare sight these days. Except for the die-hard loyalists out there (Sofia Coppola, Alexa
by
Connie Wang
Pop Culture
Emily Blunt, Our New Hero, Appalled By Cannes' No-Flats Policy
Cannes, of course, isn’t just a film festival: It’s a celebration of glamour and Hollywood glitz, with a particular emphasis on red carpet fashion
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Living
The Most Amazing London Flats Under £500,000
Maybe it's that your landlord is the tight-fisted, always-popping-by type who never leaves you alone. Maybe it's that your landlord is the never-around
by
Erin Donnelly
Shopping
50 Walkable Spring Flats You (& Your Feet) Will LOVE
No one wants their first spring steps to result in blister-ridden ankles and sore arches. Any pair of shoes that restricts our mobility and causes us pain
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Under-$50 Work Flats For Busy Weekday Mornings
That weekday hustle feels so much harder when you're bored of your workwear. So, we're always looking for ways to jazz up our office wardrobes, while
by
Ana Colon
Home
Jessica Alba's Go-To Flats Designer Just Announced A BIG Collabor...
Designer and all-around domestic diva Jenni Kayne had a big announcement to make this morning, and it's not what you'd expect. The SoCal fashion fixture
by
Sean Santiago
