We've always had an affinity for the lace-up shoe trend: The added method of support keeps our feet in place, especially when choosing a mule or heeled sandal. So when Miu Miu made ribbon flats a thing again with its punk-y ankle-wrap ballet shoes, we showed no hesitation in jumping on-board.
A sling-back or bow-capped rounded-toe aren't the only shoes with a touch of ribbon. This year, we're also finding platform espadrilles and even loafer mules sporting the look Whatever your style preference is, ballet flats are back in action, so strap into a comfortable set of shoes with the fresh-off-the-runway options ahead.