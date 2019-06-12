16 Gorgeous Wedding Shoes You Can Wear Long After "I Do"

When it comes to planning your big day, there are a lot of decisions to be made. Destination wedding or local? Open bar or closed? Veil or no veil? Bridesmaids dresses, flowers, honeymoon, cake. And then there's the dress. A year might seem like a long time to plan, but in the end, something always gets forgotten until the very last second. We're here to say, don't let it be the shoes.
When you walk down the aisle, it's not just about the dress — you also need one hell of a pair of shoes. But, unlike that gown, you can wear your choice of footwear after you say "I do" — especially if you opt for a style that will not only complement your wedding-day ensemble but the rest of your closet, too. So to take one task off your never-ending wedding checklist, we've rounded up 16 options ahead that will accomplish just that. Don't wait until the day before the big day to find your perfect wedding shoes.
