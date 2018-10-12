On their first night in the beach town of Tangalle, they downed about 12 glasses of rum with some of the hotel staff, who told them that the lease would soon be up for the place. The couple then came up with the idea to buy it right then and there. Okay, so not exactly relatable, but even without alcohol, who hasn't been on vacation in paradise and fantasized about ways to come back? They didn't even change their minds the next day, though they admitted to being a little under the influence as they negotiated with the owners for a three-year lease.