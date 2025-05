“We work exclusively with women to empower women in the tourism industry, and partner with sustainable, community-focused hotels,” she says. What began as immersive group trips evolved to include retreats — and, after reading the book " Self-Care for Latinas" by Refinery29 Somos deputy director Raquel Reichard, she set out to work with Reichard to create an intentional, Latina-focused retreat. “I didn’t realize the power that an all-Latina retreat could have. The way we connected and understood each other — it was unlike anything I had ever experienced,” she says of the retreat that took place in Guatemala in 2024.