How to Reclaim Your Ancestral Magic, According to 4 Brujas

Very often, the term “decolonize” becomes watered-down in a way that takes away from its true power of not only undoing the effects of colonialism but also remembering and reclaiming what was stolen . In conjunction, these two elements can help you carve out a path that connects you to your ancestors and their beliefs — and in that way reconnect you with yourself, your worth and your purpose. This is because true decolonization can only stem from honoring our ancestors’ traditions and cosmovision, such as embracing that the magic they practiced is real and that we can be in touch with a source of power that is uniquely ours. By tapping into their worldview, we can move through life with a deeper intention while toppling internalized isms, stigma, and institutional oppression and gain a better understanding of Black and Indigenous practices.