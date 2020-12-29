Latinas Are Leaning on Ancestral Knowledge To Reclaim Wellness In 2020

Rodriguez describes the work she does in ancestral lineage healing as a way to restore ancestral veneration, communication, and elevation that was severed mostly when colonization spread; she believes doing so can help intergenerational patterns of family dysfunction. She has also found herself tapping deeper into ancestral practices this year after contracting COVID in March. Rodriguez made herself plenty of teas from herbs like Japanese Knotweed, which is known to allegedly combat symptoms of respiratory discomfort and inflammation. She did a lot of herbal baths and smudging, and prepared herself limpezas using a bark that’s especially popular in the Dominican Republic called ruda. She journaled, she meditated, and she made sure to connect with her Dominican ancestors consistently, asking for guidance and wisdom as she fought the virus physically and mentally.