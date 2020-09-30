“Maldita Bruja” No More — These Afro-Dominican Twins Are Rebranding Spirituality

"The word bruja for me, it's very political... it has been demonized for so many years. And a lot of it, we're starting to understand, is because women are inherently powerful people," said Miguelina. "I think that when a woman taps into that power, she becomes so powerful, and the patriarchy is scared of that. So, they start demonizing things like our menstrual cycle, when we choose to be with women, or when we choose to be with multiple men. When you look at the women during witch trials in Europe, and here in New England in the United States, they were medicine women, they were doulas, they were midwives. They were single, they left their spouses, and here we are reclaiming that word proudly."