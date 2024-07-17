As a Latina, Women’s Retreats Felt Unwelcoming. But This One Taught Me About Sisterhood

At the retreat, I met so many women who, like me, had been looking forward to this girls’ trip to unwind, dress up, create art, dance, catch up with old friends, and meet new ones. We shared a mix of quiet, meditative moments, like while we were crafting or observing the art and architecture throughout the city, and then there were boisterous, fun moments, like when we couldn’t contain our laughter while learning tough salsa dance moves or discussing the details behind one another’s outfits at the cocktail receptions. To help with mingling, newcomers and repeat retreat-goers wore different-colored lanyards, which led to fun conversations with women who genuinely wanted to converse with me and exchange stories about their first The Pink Retreat.