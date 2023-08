Being diagnosed with such a scary disease was even harder because my parents had never heard of it, and I remain the only one in my close circle with MS. As the daughter of Mexican immigrants who only speak Spanish, it also meant navigating language barriers on my own. Having to serve as their interpreter was another kind of childhood trauma I continue to process. Nonetheless, my parents and I tried to make it work as best as we could. We dealt with uncertainty along with many other challenges, like lack of proper access to care. We traveled to different cities hours away from my home in Arizona to see specialists who attempted to understand my aggressive MS diagnosis and help me with a proper course of treatment. This was my reality starting in middle school and continued through high school and college. From puberty, to starting new schools, to applying to college, I essentially attempted to figure out how to exist with a chronic illness at different stages of my youth.