For me, living with multiple sclerosis has been a constant headache, with a steady stream of curveballs that have affected every aspect of my day-to-day life. I have been dealing with this responsibility and what, at times, feels like an altered reality since I was 11. I sometimes struggle with dissociation because of it. But at the end of the day, dancing and music, as well as my friends and family, have given me the ability to live in the present. One good night of dancing is restorative and makes my heart happy and full.