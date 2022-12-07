Employers and their colleagues need to recognise that every worker (with or with disability) are people, and that all of who they are should be valued and respected. When employees feel safe and supported, they are more likely to be committed to working and feel more loyal. Every person has the right to be who they are, not hide parts of their identity and be unapologetically themselves. All workplaces truly committed to inclusion should have inclusive policies on topics such as accessibility, flexible workplaces, LGBTIQA+, trans and gender-diverse staff, gender-affirmation leave, parental/carers leave, family/intimate partner violence and any other policies specific to their sectors.