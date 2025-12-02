The Best Book-To-Screen Adaptations Coming Our Way In 2026
From Frankenstein to Wicked: For Good, 2025 was filled with stellar book-to-screen adaptations. They can be less risky for studios to attempt, as they come with an in-built fanbase and much-loved source material. Of course, viewers can be much more discerning, especially if the film deviates heavily from its origins. In 2026, there are plenty of massive book-to-screen adaptations coming our way, with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Wuthering Heights already receiving immense attention from fans.
There's also content from authors such as Emily Henry and C. S. Lewis coming to screens, so 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for movies. Ahead, here are all the book-to-screen adaptations that will be released in 2026.
Hamnet
Directed by Chloé Zhao, Hamnet tells a mostly fictional story about the marriage between William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and Agnes Hathaway (Jessie Buckley), as they grapple with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet, leading Shakespeare to write Hamlet. The film also stars Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn and is based on the book by Maggie O'Farrell.
Hamnet will be released in Australian cinemas on January 15, 2026.
People We Meet On Vacation
Based on the popular novel by Emily Henry, People We Meet On Vacation is a classic friends-to-lovers story. It follows Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth) as they travel to Palm Springs for a wedding after not speaking for two years. The film adaptation also stars Jameela Jamil, Molly Shannon, Lukas Gage and Alan Ruck.
You can stream People We Meet On Vacation on Netflix on January 9, 2026
Wuthering Heights
Emerald Fennell (Saltburn, Promising Young Woman) has paired Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie to portray Heathcliff and Cathy in a way you've never seen them before. Wuthering Heights is described as a "tale of lust, love and madness", and this film is based on the gothic novel by Emily Brontë.
Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell round out the cast.
Wuthering Heights will be released in Australian cinemas on February 12, 2026
The Magic Faraway Tree
There isn't a trailer for The Magic Faraway Tree yet, but the first photo of Nicola Coughlan as Silky is intriguing. Based on the book series by Enid Blyton, it follows three children as they discover a magical tree that transports them to wild and spectacular lands. Directed by Ben Gregor, the film stars Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Rebecca Ferguson, Andrew Garfield, Nonso Anozie, and Jennifer Saunders.
The Magic Faraway Tree will be released in Australian cinemas on March 26, 2026
The Dog Stars
The Dog Stars is based on Peter Heller's post-apocalyptic novel of the same name from 2012. It follows civilian pilot Hig (Jacob Elordi) and ex-marine Bangley (Josh Brolin) as they try to navigate life after a flu virus nearly eradicated humanity. The Ridley Scott-directed film also stars Margaret Qualley, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce.
The Dog Stars will be released in Australian cinemas on March 26, 2026
Verity
Verity is based on Colleen Hoover's 2018 psychological thriller, and is known for having a big twist. It follows writer Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), who is asked to complete Verity Crawford's (Anne Hathaway) book series by her husband Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett). While Lowen is working on Verity's book, she discovers a manuscript that will change everything.
Verity will be released in Australian cinemas on October 2, 2026
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping acts as a sequel to The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes and a prequel to The Hunger Games. It follows young Haymitch Abernathy — played by Australian Joseph Zada — as he enters the arena for the 50th Hunger Games, or the Second Quarter Quell. The book was heartbreaking, so director Francis Lawrence has plenty of material to work with.
The star-studded cast includes Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in Australian cinemas on November 20, 2026
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew
Written and directed by Barbie's Greta Gerwig, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is based on the sixth book from C. S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia series. A first look or trailer hasn't been released yet, but the cast includes Emma Mackey as the White Witch, Carey Mulligan, David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Denise Gough, Ava Jader, Daniel Craig and Tom Bonington. There's also a rumour that Meryl Streep will make an appearance.
You can stream Narnia: The Magician's Nephew on Netflix on December 25, 2026
Dune: Part Three
Dune: Part Three is the final film in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy. Based on Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, the sci-fi epic stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. Twilight's Robert Pattinson is also joining the cast.
Dune: Part Three will be released in Australian cinemas on December 17, 2026
