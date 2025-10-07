MB: Deeply sentimental. Not only are we just trying to absorb everything for the last time and just really take it in, I think we've all been overwhelmed with gratitude this year. I would say that's the number one word: gratitude. We show our love to each other every day. We always tell each other that and we've just built such a support group and such a bond. It's going to be so insane to not be working with these people anymore, and I think we're feeling all that comes with that. Like, the other day, we were like, This is our Is this our last boat day? Like, is this our last time going out on the boats and coming back in at sunset? We’re all in our feels this year.