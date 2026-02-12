Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi Finish Their Wuthering Heights Press Tour In Style
After weeks of incredible red carpet and promo outfits, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi finished their Wuthering Heights press tour tonight in Sydney, Australia. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie wore an Ashi Studio Couture look channelling her inner Catherine Earnshaw. The 18th-century corsetted gown was distressed with a hand-painted bodice, a nod to the themes of marriage and decay in Emerald Fennell's film. Elordi was styled by Wendi Ferreira and Nicole DeJulio, wearing a grey suit and a dark tie.
Australians Robbie and Elordi have gushed about their closeness at length during the last few weeks, and they seem to adore each other. "I loved working with Jacob," Robbie told Refinery29 Australia on the red carpet. "We're both Queenslanders, so I think we immediately got along on that front. And we had an amazing script and an amazing crew, an amazing group around us, we just all had so much fun making this movie."
While the rain dampened the evening, Robbie saw it as an opportunity. "If you haven't kissed in the rain, you should do it," she added. "It's raining right now. Find someone. It's almost Valentine's Day, go have a smooch in the rain, it's great!"
Robbie's Wuthering Heights looks have been varied, bold and delightful. From her gothic lace Alexander McQueen look in January to her Dilara Findikoglu red snakeskin corset, there hasn't been a dull moment.
However, the gown she wore to the Wuthering Heights UK premiere will be remembered as a standout, due to the interesting materials used. Real hair was braided throughout the custom Dilara Findikoglu gown, and the look was tied together with Robbie's accessories. As a nod to the author of the source material, she donned a replica of "The Bracelet of Charlotte", a bracelet once owned by Emily Brontë's sister Charlotte.
Wuthering Heights is out in cinemas now.
