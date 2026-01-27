Teresa Palmer On Navigating Certain Pressures & Expectations, Both On And Off Screen

"The old narrative, or certainly what I believed, was I had to choose. I could either be a mum, or I could be in film and television," she says. "I chose to be a mother, which I thought meant it would be at the demise of my career. And that was not my experience. I've just kept going, and we just [do] this juggling act between the family and me working." The Wolf Creek star credits her mother and husband for helping her continue life as a working mum. She's married to director and actor Mark Webber, and says he takes on a number of roles in the household. "He's our chef, and he does all the food stuff. Then I do all the extracurriculars and the schedules, and the school drop-offs, and pickups and bedtimes, and all the things," Palmer explains. "We're part of a team, like all the kids, we talk [to them] about being part of the team, [so] then I get to work as well... I couldn't do it without my mum. Couldn't do it without my husband."