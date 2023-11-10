ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Entertainment

Local Legends: The 60 Best Australian Movies of All Time

Eilish Gilligan, Alexandra Koster
Last Updated 10November,2023, 6:30 am
Although it's often unfairly overlooked, Australian cinema boasts a vast, wide-reaching array of different genres and themes. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh, a scare, or even a good cry, there's an Australian film out there just for you. Some of Australia’s most important voices are given a platform through film: Satellite Boy follows a young Indigenous boy as he tries to maintain his connection to Country in modern Australia, while Holding The Man interrogates Australia’s response to the HIV/AIDS crisis in the '80s. 
We’ve gathered a list of the 60 best Australian movies of all time, so you can acquaint yourself with the very best of Aussie cinema. 
