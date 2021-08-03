Story from Entertainment

Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone

Refinery29 Editors
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We are not robots. We feel things. We can't survive on comedic bromances and CGI-ed action sequences alone. We like our joy, but we need our sadness, too. It's not about wallowing in misery. It's about getting lost in a story that captures the full human experience, with all of its highs and lows.
A good drama hits you right where it hurts, whether it's Blue Valentine's broken romance or Fruitvale Station's sense of injustice, or Kramer vs. Kramer's parental strife. If these cinematic tear-jerkers don't have you crying, keening, and curling up into a little ball, we don't know what will.
Now, grab a box of Kleenex — or a friend’s sleeve, whatever works — and get ready for some much-needed cathartic wallowing. If you're feeling fancy, you can even try staring into a fireplace as the tears gently flow down your face, Call Me By Your Name style.

More from Movies