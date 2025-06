Damson Idris is racing straight to becoming a household Hollywood name. But no matter where his career takes him next, we can say that we saw him first. The “we” is Black women, of course, who dubbed the British-Nigerian actor as a certified Internet Boyfriend long before his starring turn in this summer’s first big blockbuster. After captivating audiences as Franklin Saint in Snowfall , Idris is shifting gears — literally — into high-octane territory with his leading role in F1 , the Formula 1 racing film from director Joseph Kosinski and producer/ star Brad Pitt. Whether he's embodying a South Central kingpin or donning a racing suit opposite Hollywood heavyweights, Idris brings depth, precision, and a quiet confidence that continues to set him apart. And as Unbothered's very own Christa Eduafo found out when she sat down with him recently in New York City, the actor is well aware that his Black female fanbase bet big on Damson Idris stock early.