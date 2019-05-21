We are not robots. We feel things. We can't survive on comedic bromances and CGI-ed action sequences alone. We like our joy, but we need our sadness, too. So bring a box of tissues or dried out makeup wipes and settle in for some melancholic film-watching. It's not about wallowing in misery, it's about getting lost in a story that captures the full human experience, with all of its highs and lows.
A good drama hits you right where it hurts, whether it's Call Me By Your Name's starcrossed romance or Fruitvale Station's sense of injustice. If these cinematic tear-jerkers don't have you crying, keening, and curling up into a little ball, we don't know what will.