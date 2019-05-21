Story from Movies

These Heartbreaking Films Are Guaranteed To Make You Cry

Erin Donnelly
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD/REX/Shutterstock.
We are not robots. We feel things. We can't survive on comedic bromances and CGI-ed action sequences alone. We like our joy, but we need our sadness, too. So bring a box of tissues or dried out makeup wipes and settle in for some melancholic film-watching. It's not about wallowing in misery, it's about getting lost in a story that captures the full human experience, with all of its highs and lows.
A good drama hits you right where it hurts, whether it's Call Me By Your Name's starcrossed romance or Fruitvale Station's sense of injustice. If these cinematic tear-jerkers don't have you crying, keening, and curling up into a little ball, we don't know what will.
Related Stories
21 Fictional Characters Who Make Queer Women Swoon
Movies That Twinned In The Most Uncanny Ways
Everything Coming To UK Netflix In August

More from Movies