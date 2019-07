Where Are All The Buddy Comedies For Black Women?

So is it any wonder that the culture of competition between black women is so tricky to eradicate? Many women will be familiar with the undercurrent of rivalry that has long been a prevalent issue among us. Fuelled by the patriarchy and reinforced by media that tells us there’s only so much space for women to exist authentically, women of colour continue to be dismissed further because society doesn't seem to know what to do with more than one of us. We're all fighting for space in a world that has long been defined by men, then pitted against each other as a few of us at a time try to claim that small space and, slowly but surely, balance the problematic gender scales. But when it comes to humour, a crucial and dynamic aspect of our personalities that isn’t readily celebrated (it's much easier for society to label us aggressive or erase us altogether), the track record tells us that there’s only space for one funny black woman at a time. Breakout black ensemble hits like Girls Trip are an exception to the rule. Breakout star Tiffany Haddish's rise through Hollywood these past few years has been wonderful to watch, but we'd all love to see her in more well-crafted leading roles beside one of her contemporaries, crafted in an environment that she'd clearly thrive in. The animated Netflix show Tuca & Bertie, that Tiffany voices alongside Ali Wong is a brilliant, but very specific, starting point on that journey.