If you already binged Netflix's Russian Doll and can’t wait for season 2 of The End of the Fucking World, don’t worry: the streaming giant has your next darkly hilarious series coming down the pipeline.
The first trailer for Dead to Me has arrived, and with it, a surprisingly comical take on the often messy grieving process.
The series stars Christina Applegate as Jen, a woman whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run. Now, she spends her time spewing venom at well-wishers and examining dents in every car she passes, just in case that was the car that hit her hubby. When she meets Judy (Linda Cardenelli), a woman who lost her fiancé, Jen finally finds someone who "gets" it. Except, Judy might not be exactly who she says she is. Is Judy really in grief, or is she a straight-up criminal manipulating Jen's emotions?
We'll have to watch the series to find out — and to see familiar faces, like James Marsden, moving on from Westworld into something different but equally twisted.
"Wherever Judy goes...chaos tends to follow," Marsden's character warns in the trailer.
Well, if the FBI agents who pop up in the trailer looking for Judy is any indication...he may be right. And it's exactly those bananas moments that should put Dead to Me at the top of our Netflix queues.
Dead to Me is on UK Netflix from 3rd May
