The series stars Christina Applegate as Jen, a woman whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run. Now, she spends her time spewing venom at well-wishers and examining dents in every car she passes, just in case that was the car that hit her hubby. When she meets Judy (Linda Cardenelli), a woman who lost her fiancé, Jen finally finds someone who "gets" it. Except, Judy might not be exactly who she says she is. Is Judy really in grief, or is she a straight-up criminal manipulating Jen's emotions?