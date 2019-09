Everything that follows suggests James is then killed by police, which is exactly what happens in the comic series Netflix's Fucking World is based on (albeit in a much more macabre, definitive way ). Not only does the teen’s farewell advice to Alyssa in the streaming adaptation signal James believes he’s going die — otherwise he would be able to defend Alyssa’s faux innocence himself — but our Gen-Z desperado's closing voiceover sounds very much like his final words. He says, “I’ve just turned 18. And, I think I understand what people mean to each other.” Then, we get a montage of James’ best moments with Alyssa, which could easily be his life metaphorically flashing before his eyes. We all know James’ life began when he met her.