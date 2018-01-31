Some may question whether the duo learned their mistakes from detective Eunice Noon (Game Of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan), but there is no such luck. In “Episode 8,” Eunice forces her way into the trailer home of Alyssa’s dad Leslie (Barry Ward) to alert the teen fugitives the SWAT team and fellow, less forgiving detective Teri Daregoa (Wunmi Mosaku) are on the way. The police officer reveals a number of important details to Alyssa and James — including how James turning 18 will add to the severity of his prospective punishment, the solid possibility of a manslaughter plea, and the fact the duo will not end up at the same correctional facility — but, she at no point mentions how the police tracked them down.