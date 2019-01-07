Exactly How Much It Costs To Be A Bachelor Contestant

Beauty Fails

With so much primping and camera time, there are bound to be a few lessons learned. Take lash extensions. They’re everything on TV. But they don’t last forever — and certainly not all the way to the final four. “The only beauty emergency I’ve had on the show is lashes,” says Ashley I. “In Paradise, with the humidity, the constant sweating, the saltwater, and the pool water, they fall off way quicker than they would at home.” The secret, she says, is to pack extra false-lash strips for when the extensions start to fall out. That, or pay a P.A. to run out and get you a box — or 20 — of them. “I basically bought the entire store out of falsies once my lash extensions started to fall out,” says Whitney.